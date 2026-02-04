Jordan Fisher, Nikki M. James & Andy Karl to Lead Little Shop of Horrors Cast

Little Shop of Horrors will welcome three new residents to Skid Row this March. Beginning March 6, Tony winner Nikki M. James joins the cast as Audrey, and stage and screen favorite Jordan Fisher dons the spectacles as Seymour. James and Fisher will star opposite Tony nominee Andy Karl as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Karl begins performances in the role on March 10.

James most recently appeared on Broadway in Suffs as Ida B. Wells, receiving a Tony nomination for her performance. She originated the role of Nabalungi in The Book of Mormon on Broadway and won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2011. Additional Broadway credits include the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

Fisher most recently appeared in Songs for a New World at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in London. He previously starred on Broadway as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and as Orpheus in Hadestown, as well as Bobby in the New York City Center Encores! production of Urinetown. His other Broadway credits include Anthony in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and Laurens/Philip in Hamilton.

Karl most recently appeared on Broadway as The Duke in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Teeth off-Broadway at New World Stages. His other Broadway credits include Phil Connors in Groundhog Day (Tony nomination), Rapunzel’s Prince and Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf in the 2022 revival of Into the Woods, Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman: The Musical, Rocky in Rocky (Tony nomination), On the Twentieth Century (Tony nomination), 9 to 5, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Legally Blonde, Wicked, The Wedding Singer and Saturday Night Fever.

Continuing in the cast of the musical comedy are Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Mike Masters, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons and Noel MacNeal.

Current stars Joshua Bassett and original cast member Joy Woods will play their final performances as Seymour and Audrey respectively on March 1. Understudies will cover the roles from March 3-5. Andrew Durand will play his final performance as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. on March 8.

