Jake Shane to Make Broadway Debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition

Jake Shane will make his Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich on February 17 at the Nederlander Theatre. Shane joins Ray Romano, Nicholas Braun and Jenny Slate in the final weeks of the run through March 8, where all four will be making their Broadway debuts. The previously announced Ashley Park departs the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Shane is a comedian and digital entertainer with an audience of more than five million followers. He was named a 2025 Webby Award winner for Best Comedy Creator and hosts the hit podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane. He made his television acting debut with a recurring guest star role on season four of Hacks and appears in the upcoming feature film Wishful Thinking. Onstage, Shane has completed two sold-out North American comedy tours, including a 36-city run that culminated in a sold-out performance at Radio City Music Hall.

Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers and featuring original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence, All Out is written by Rich and performed with a rotating cast of four actors. The current cast includes Sarah Silverman, Heidi Gardner, Jason Mantzoukas and Craig Robinson in their Broadway debuts through February 15. From the writer and creative minds of last year’s All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

