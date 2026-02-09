 Skip to main content
The Lion King on Broadway to Welcome New Actors as Young Nala and Young Simba

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 9, 2026
Firo Oliva and Andrea Guzman
(Photos: c/o Disney)

Broadway's The Lion King will welcome Andrea Guzman as Young Nala and Firo Oliva as Young Simba beginning February 17, alternating in the roles with current cast members Emma Origenes and Caleb Beltran. Current cast members McKenzie Lewis and Julius-Raymond Weems IV will play their final performance on February 15.

Guzman makes her Broadway debut in the role of Young Nala. She was featured in New York City Center Encores! Love Life, voiced Berti in Disney's Kindergarten: The Musical and co-stars in Nickelodeon’s NFL Slimelights en Español. Oliva makes his Broadway debut in the role of Young Simba.

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 127 million people. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages, there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world.

