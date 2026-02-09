 Skip to main content
Ephraim Sykes, Eddie Cooper & More Complete The Fear of 13 Broadway Cast

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 9, 2026
Ephraim Sykes and Eddie Cooper
(Photos: c/o DKC/O&M)

The Fear of 13, a new play by Lindsey Ferrentino, has announced its full Broadway cast. Joining previously announced stars Adrien Brody as Nick Yarris and Tessa Thompson as Jacki are: Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Our Town, Hamilton) as Man 4; Michael Cavinder, making his Broadway debut as Man 5; Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw, Parade) as Man 6, Victor Cruz (Blue Bloods), making his Broadway debut as Man 3; Joel Marsh Garland (Of Mice and Men) as Guard; and Jeb Kreager (Mare of Easttown) as Man 2. Eboni Flowers (Eureka Day), Jared Wayne Gladly (Aladdin), Joe Joseph (English) and Ben Thompson (Waitress) join the company as understudies.

Based on the documentary directed by David Sington, The Fear of 13 will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer. Performances begin on March 19, with opening night set for April 15 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Lee Kinney (sound design), Rob Pickens and Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design), Bryan Carter (music supervisor and arranger), Gigi Buffington (voice, text and dialect coach), Rocio Mendez and Dave Anzuelo (fight and intimacy directors), Neal Gupta (associate director) and Nick Yarris (story consultant).

The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

