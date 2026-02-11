Arianna Rosario to Star as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway

Arianna Rosario will step into the role of Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical from March 3 through March 22, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Nicci Claspell joins the company during this period as the Satine alternate. As previously announced, current Satine Meg Donnelly plays her final performance in the role on March 1.

Rosario is the current Satine alternate, playing the role at Saturday matinees. She previously appeared in the Broadway ensemble of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and has led the North American tour in the role of Satine over the last year. She joined the cast after originating the role of Gloria Falbury in the musical adaptation of the MGM film Summer Stock. Her other Broadway credits include Cats and On Your Feet!, and film credits include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Claspell originated the role of Arabia in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical North American tour. She’s also appeared on tour in American Idiot.

As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026.

