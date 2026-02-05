Tony-Winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Close on Broadway After 7 Years

The Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play its final performance at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 26, 2026. At the time of its closing, it will have played 2,265 regular performances, 24 previews and be the 36th longest-running show in Broadway history. The musical began previews on June 28, 2019 and officially opened on July 25.

In a statement, producer Carmen Pavlovic said: “It’s truly been the honor of a lifetime bringing this exceptional show to Broadway. We couldn’t have done it without Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin’s trust in allowing us to adapt their iconic film for the stage and for their creative guidance and generosity throughout. Alex Timbers’ vision and leadership, along with the passion and artistry of our entire creative team, has been unmatched. We’ve always said that Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a celebration of Broadway and of the artists who, against all odds, make it possible. We look forward to six more months of celebrating the remarkable people who created this show and those who perform eight times a week. And before we take our final bow, we have more exciting announcements that we can’t wait to reveal. See you at the Moulin Rouge, Chickens!”

Winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, with a book by Tony winner John Logan and a score that celebrates over 160 years of music. Choreography is by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Tony winner Justin Levine. The design team includes Tony winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design) and Tony winner Matt Stine (music producer).

The new stage musical based on Baz Luhrmann's hit film arrived on Broadway following an out-of-town run in the summer of 2018 at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. It officially recouped its Broadway investment in late 2022, the only musical production to do so from the 2019–2020 season and the only show that opened in that season still running.

Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, in Germany, Korea, the Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

The current Broadway cast is led by Meg Donnelly as Satine and Christian Douglas as Christian, with Bob The Drag Queen as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini. Arianna Rosario is the Satine alternate, performing the role at Saturday matinees.

Get tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!