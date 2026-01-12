Moulin Rouge! The Musical Welcomes Arianna Rosario as Satine Alternate

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Arianna Rosario to Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre as the Satine alternate beginning on January 31. Rosario will play the role at Saturday matinees. Current Satine alternate Hailee Kaleem Wright will play her last performance on Sunday, January 25. Meg Donnelly, who joined the company as Satine in November 2025, continues in the role at other performances.

Donnelly and Rosario will star opposite Christian Douglas as Christian, Bob The Drag Queen as Harold Zidler, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini.

Rosario previously appeared in the Broadway ensemble of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and has led the North American tour in the role of Satine over the last year. She joined the cast after originating the role of Gloria Falbury in the musical adaptation of the MGM film Summer Stock. Her other Broadway credits include Cats and On Your Feet!, and film credits include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

