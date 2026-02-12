Ben Jacoby and Brent Thiessen Join Beaches, A New Musical

Ben Jacoby and Brent Thiessen will join previously announced stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Beaches, A New Musical on Broadway. Jacoby will portray Michael Barron and others opposite Barrett’s Bertie. Thiessen, reprising his role from Theatre Calgary, will make his Broadway debut as John Perry and others opposite Vosk’s Cee Cee Bloom.

Jacoby previously appeared on Broadway as Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He played Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera national tour. Thiessen makes his Broadway debut as John Perry, having created the role with Emmy-winning director Lonny Price and Matt Cowart for the show's international premiere. He worked with Tony winner Jerry Mitchell as part of the original Broadway touring company of Pretty Woman, and was the first Canadian to perform the lead role of Edward Lewis in the stage adaptation of the blockbuster film.

Beaches, A New Musical begins performances on March 27, ahead of opening night on April 22 at the Majestic Theatre. The musical will play a limited New York engagement through September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city national tour. Additional casting and production team, and dates and cities for the national tour, will be announced at a later date.

