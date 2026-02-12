Tickets Now on Sale for Solo Comedy Show The Exhibitionist

Tickets are now on sale for the off-Broadway premiere of James Hindman’s The Exhibitionist at the DR2 Theatre, directed by Andrew Russell. The 65-minute solo comedy explores the joys and terrors of being an artist. Opening night is set for May 19, and the production will play through June 28, 2026.

The off-Broadway premiere follows a summer 2023 win at Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights Festival and a spring 2024 developmental lab and industry reading in New York City. 2025 Emmy winner Jeff Hiller serves as executive producer, with Occasional Drawl (Brian Letchworth and Christa Scott-Reed) serving as lead producer. Casting and the creative team will be announced shortly.

In a statement, Hiller said: “The Exhibitionist is dear to my heart. Jim has written a show that is equal parts hilarious and profound, asking the question that artists ask themselves every single day: Should I keep going? Or should I give up? The answer isn't the same for everyone, but The Exhibitionist invites even people who aren't artists into that personal decision with insight, subtlety and lots of laughter.”

Justin is coming undone. The McMillon Museum of Art’s oldest and most charming intern is guiding patrons to an exhibit of a recently discovered painting by Vincent Van Gogh. But Justin is freaking out. Just one floor below, his own artwork is being scrutinized in a big competition that could thrust him into the career of his dreams. The Exhibitionist is a love letter to artists and explores the lengths we will go to define our worth and success. It’s funny, fast, and theatrical—but underneath is the deeply human fear of being invisible and the courage it takes to keep believing your voice matters.

