Complete Broadway Cast and Design Team Announced for Giant

Stella Everett and David Manis join John Lithgow, Aya Cash, Elliot Levey and Rachel Stirling for the Broadway run of the Olivier Award-winning Giant

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 13, 2026
Stella Everett and David Manis
(Photos: c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • The full cast and design team have been announced for the Broadway run of the Olivier-winning play Giant
  • Stella Everett will play Hallie and David Manis will play Wally, along with understudies Geoffrey Cantor, Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley and Paul O'Brien
  • Performances begin on March 11, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement

The full cast and design team have been announced for the Broadway run of the Olivier-winning play Giant. Joining the previously announced two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John LithgowAya Cash, Elliot Levey and Rachael Stirling are: Stella Everett (Running Point), making her Broadway debut as Hallie; David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Wally and understudies Geoffrey Cantor (The Lehman Trilogy), Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley and Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation).

Giant will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley (The Inheritance, Once), along with lighting design by Anna Watson, making her Broadway debut, sound design by Darron L West (Cult of Love), wig, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates (Chess), production management by Juniper Street Productions and casting by Daniel Swee.

Directed by two time Tony winner Nicholas Hytner and written by Mark Rosenblatt, performances begin on March 11 at the Music Box Theatre for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. Opening night will be March 23.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

