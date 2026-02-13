The Lion King on Broadway to Welcome Mduduzi Madela as Simba

Longtime The Lion King cast member Mduduzi Madela will assume the role of Simba on Broadway beginning February 24. Madela has been in the ensemble of the Broadway company covering Simba since 2013, after several years performing in the U.K. tour, Paris, Las Vegas and the Netherlands. He is the second South African performer to hold the role of Simba in the Broadway company. Vincent Jamal Hooper played his final performance in the role on February 4.

The Lion King principal company currently includes Gavin Lee as Scar, Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi as Rafiki, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Blakely Slaybaugh as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed.

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 127 million people. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages, there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world.

