Let the Dream Begin: The Six Phantoms of Masquerade Sing 'The Music of the Night'

Masquerade has audiences traversing into the unknown in an immersive reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera off-Broadway. In a surreal feat of casting, six different actors take on the role of the Phantom and in turn, six different actresses play Christine throughout the course of a performance.

The six dashing Phantoms—Kyle Scatliffe, Ryan Vona, Clay Singer, Telly Leung, Nik Walker and Quentin Earl Darrington—stopped by Broadway.com to perform a special arrangement of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart's haunting ballad, "The Music of the Night." Though they don't perform all together in the production, they joined forces in our studio for a never-before-heard rendition. Matt Castle accompanied the singing sextet on the keyboard.

Kyle Scatliffe, Ryan Vona, Clay Singer, Telly Leung, Nik Walker and Quentin Earl Darrington (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Watch the full performance below, and experience the phantomenon for yourself through July 5, 2026!

