
Let the Dream Begin: The Six Phantoms of Masquerade Sing 'The Music of the Night'

Masquerade's Kyle Scatliffe, Ryan Vona, Clay Singer, Telly Leung, Nik Walker and Quentin Earl Darrington join forces to perform the iconic Phantom of the Opera ballad

Club Broadway.com
by Jonah de Forest • Feb 13, 2026
Quentin Earl Darrington, Clay Singer, Nik Walker, Kyle Scatliffe, Ryan Vona and Telly Leung
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Masquerade offers an immersive reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera for off-Broadway audiences
  • Six different actors take on the role of the Phantom throughout the production
  • The six Phantoms—Kyle Scatliffe, Ryan Vona, Clay Singer, Telly Leung, Nik Walker and Quentin Earl Darrington—stopped by Broadway.com to perform "The Music of the Night" together

Masquerade has audiences traversing into the unknown in an immersive reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera off-Broadway. In a surreal feat of casting, six different actors take on the role of the Phantom and in turn, six different actresses play Christine throughout the course of a performance. 

The six dashing Phantoms—Kyle Scatliffe, Ryan Vona, Clay Singer, Telly Leung, Nik Walker and Quentin Earl Darrington—stopped by Broadway.com to perform a special arrangement of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart's haunting ballad, "The Music of the Night." Though they don't perform all together in the production, they joined forces in our studio for a never-before-heard rendition. Matt Castle accompanied the singing sextet on the keyboard.

Kyle Scatliffe, Ryan Vona, Clay Singer, Telly Leung, Nik Walker and Quentin Earl Darrington (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Watch the full performance below, and experience the phantomenon for yourself through July 5, 2026!

 

