The Broadway Show's 'Five Inside' Series Keeps Dancing With MJ The Musical

Five Inside
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 18, 2026
Samuel Nelson III, Christine Meyers, Matte Martinez, Dontee Kiehn and Apollo Levine
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Broadway Show's new Five Inside series highlights the individuals who help bring Broadway's long-running shows to life, both onstage and off. Each installment features exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and interviews on The Broadway Show, with extended versions on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube page. The categories are: the Star, the Debut, the Long-Runner, the Creative Engine and the Backstage MVP. The series roared to life with Disney's The Lion King.

In the latest installment, MJ The Musical takes center stage. Get to know five individuals who keep MJ moonwalking on Broadway in the video below. Stay tuned for the full features on Matte Martinez, who stars as Michael Jackson; Samuel Nelson III, standby for MJ/Michael; original Broadway cast member Apollo Levine (Joseph Jackson/Rob); global associate director Dontee Kiehn and global associate costume designer Christine Meyers.

Welcome inside!

