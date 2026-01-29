The Broadway Show's New Series, 'Five Inside' Roars to Life With The Lion King

The Broadway Show's new Five Inside series highlights the individuals who help bring Broadway's long-running shows to life, both onstage and off. Each installment will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and interviews on The Broadway Show, with extended versions on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube page. The categories are: the Star, the Debut, the Long-Runner, the Creative Engine and the Backstage MVP.

The series roars to life with Disney's The Lion King. Watch the video below, and stay tuned for the full features on L. Steven Taylor, who plays Mufasa; Jeremy Noel, ensemble member and understudy for Simba; original Broadway cast member Lindiwe Dlamini; musical director Cherie Rosen; and production stage manager Antonia Gianino.

Welcome inside!