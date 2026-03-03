 Skip to main content
Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn Join Wicked on Broadway as Elphaba and Glinda Tonight

The new cast begins performances March 3 at the Gershwin Theatre, with Carl Man making his Broadway debut as Fiyero

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 3, 2026
Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn
(Photos: c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • Keri René Fuller begins performances as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre starting March 3
  • Carl Man joins as Fiyero, becoming the first actor of Asian descent to play the role on Broadway and the first to play Fiyero on both Broadway and the West End
  • Ellen Harvey also joins the cast as Madame Morrible, and Blake Hammond joins as The Wizard

There's a new pair of witches at the Gershwin Theatre—and they've brought company. On March 3, Keri René Fuller dons the pointed hat as Elphaba and Emma Flynn seizes the bejeweled wand as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. They are joined by Ellen Harvey as Madame Morrible and Blake Hammond as The Wizard, both coming to Broadway from the show’s national tour. 

Carl Man will make his Broadway debut as Fiyero, direct from playing the role in London’s West End. Man is the first actor of Asian descent to play Fiyero on Broadway and the first actor to play Fiyero on both Broadway and the West End. Also joining the company, Oluchi Nwaokorie will make her Broadway debut as the new Elphaba standby. The new cast members join Jenna Bainbridge as Nessarose, Daniel Quadrino as Boq and William Youmans as Dr. Dillamond. 

Currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway. The blockbuster musical spawned a pair of film adaptations, with the first installment holding the record for being the highest-grossing movie musical of all time.

Get tickets to Wicked!

