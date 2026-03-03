Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn Join Wicked on Broadway as Elphaba and Glinda Tonight

There's a new pair of witches at the Gershwin Theatre—and they've brought company. On March 3, Keri René Fuller dons the pointed hat as Elphaba and Emma Flynn seizes the bejeweled wand as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. They are joined by Ellen Harvey as Madame Morrible and Blake Hammond as The Wizard, both coming to Broadway from the show’s national tour.

Carl Man will make his Broadway debut as Fiyero, direct from playing the role in London’s West End. Man is the first actor of Asian descent to play Fiyero on Broadway and the first actor to play Fiyero on both Broadway and the West End. Also joining the company, Oluchi Nwaokorie will make her Broadway debut as the new Elphaba standby. The new cast members join Jenna Bainbridge as Nessarose, Daniel Quadrino as Boq and William Youmans as Dr. Dillamond.

Currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway. The blockbuster musical spawned a pair of film adaptations, with the first installment holding the record for being the highest-grossing movie musical of all time.

