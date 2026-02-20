Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 5: Brought to You by Walgreens!

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth runs on tap.

It's a jam-packed fifth week as Wolfe attends BroadwayEvolved (a musical theater training program she co-founded), signs Playbills for Broadway Cares and channels her inner candy striper with a tray of "Me! Me! Me!" sweets for her castmates. Stay tuned for a glimpse at Death Becomes Her's pre-show setup and cameos from Sierra Boggess, Brent Comer, Micaela Diamond and former Broadway.com vlogger Casey Likes.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays.



