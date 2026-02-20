 Skip to main content
Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 5: Brought to You by Walgreens!

Betsy Wolfe shares moments from a star-studded day at BroadwayEvolved and celebrates Valentine's Day with the Death Becomes Her cast

Death Becomes Betsy
by Jonah de Forest • Feb 20, 2026
Betsy Wolfe

What to Know

  • In week five of "Death Becomes Betsy," Betsy Wolfe takes viewers inside a busy week at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
  • Wolfe attends BroadwayEvolved, signs Playbills for Broadway Cares and treats her castmates to sweets backstage
  • This episode includes a peek at Death Becomes Her's pre-show setup and cameos from Sierra Boggess, Brent Comer, Micaela Diamond and Casey Likes

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth runs on tap.

It's a jam-packed fifth week as Wolfe attends BroadwayEvolved (a musical theater training program she co-founded), signs Playbills for Broadway Cares and channels her inner candy striper with a tray of "Me! Me! Me!" sweets for her castmates. Stay tuned for a glimpse at Death Becomes Her's pre-show setup and cameos from Sierra Boggess, Brent Comer, Micaela Diamond and former Broadway.com vlogger Casey Likes

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.


Get tickets to Death Becomes Her!

