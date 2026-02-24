 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The New Broadway Cast of Operation Mincemeat Set Sail Tonight

All-American cast members Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready, Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson begin performances in the British-made musical comedy on February 24

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 24, 2026
Jessi Kirtley, Brandon Contreras, Amanda Jill Robinson, Julia Knitel and Jeff Kready
(Photo: Matt Murphy)

What to Know

  • Operation Mincemeat's new all-American cast begin performances on February 24
  • Julia Knitel joins the company as Ewen Montagu and others, and Jeff Kready as Hester Leggatt and others
  • Current company members Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson take over the roles of Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jean Leslie and others and Johnny Bevan and others, respectively

The all-American recruits of Operation Mincemeat are reporting for duty. Joining the Broadway company on February 24 are Tony nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as Ewen Montagu and others and Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as Hester Leggatt and others, alongside existing recruits Brandon Contreras (Titanique, Almost Famous), Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson, who are taking over the roles of Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jean Leslie and others and Johnny Bevan and others, respectively. Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi serve as understudies for the production.

After playing more than 1,000 performances in Operation Mincemeat since its inception, the original British cast, Olivier winners and Tony nominees David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Tony winner Jak Malone, and Claire-Marie Hall played their final performance on Broadway at the matinee on February 22.

The "Operation Mincemeat” original Broadway cast is joined by the new all-American company for a special curtain call. (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre.

Get tickets to Operation Mincemeat!

Related Shows

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

from $65.37

Star Files

Brandon Contreras

Julia Knitel

Articles Trending Now

  1. Much Ado About Nothing Starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell Comes to Broadway This Fall
  2. Nicki Hunter Didn’t Get the Internship at Manhattan Theatre Club—Twice. Now She’s Running It.
  3. Meet Samuel Nelson III, the 18-Year-Old Making History as Broadway's Youngest Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical
Back to Top