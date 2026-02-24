The New Broadway Cast of Operation Mincemeat Set Sail Tonight

The all-American recruits of Operation Mincemeat are reporting for duty. Joining the Broadway company on February 24 are Tony nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as Ewen Montagu and others and Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as Hester Leggatt and others, alongside existing recruits Brandon Contreras (Titanique, Almost Famous), Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson, who are taking over the roles of Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jean Leslie and others and Johnny Bevan and others, respectively. Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi serve as understudies for the production.

After playing more than 1,000 performances in Operation Mincemeat since its inception, the original British cast, Olivier winners and Tony nominees David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Tony winner Jak Malone, and Claire-Marie Hall played their final performance on Broadway at the matinee on February 22.

The "Operation Mincemeat” original Broadway cast is joined by the new all-American company for a special curtain call. (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre.

