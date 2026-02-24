Titanique Completes Broadway Cast

The full cast has been announced for Titanique on Broadway. Sara Gallo (1776), Polanco Jones (The Wiz) and Kristina Leopold (SIX) join as the background vocalists, and Tess Marshall (Titanique off-Broadway), Brad Greer (Titanique off-Broadway) and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) round out the cast as understudies.

Previously announced in the cast are Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley and Layton Williams as The Iceberg.

The original musical comedy, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will make its Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement at the St. James Theatre beginning March 26. Opening night is set for April 12, and the production will run through July 12.

As previously announced, co-creator Tye Blue will direct, with choreography by Ellenore Scott. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Nicholas James Connell, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti (Beautiful, Smash), lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Death Becomes Her).

