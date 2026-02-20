 Skip to main content
Melissa Barrera to Make Broadway Debut in Titanique; Full Principal Cast Announced

Barrera joins John Riddle, Layton Williams, Marla Mindelle and Jim Parsons for the Céline Dion-powered musical’s 16-week run at the St. James Theatre

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 20, 2026
Melissa Barrera, John Riddle and Layton Williams
(Photos: c/o Vivacity and by Stephen Mack)

What to Know

  • Melissa Barrera will make her Broadway debut as Rose in Titanique, joining returning original cast member John Riddle and Olivier winner Layton Williams, alongside Marla Mindelle, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox and more
  • The Céline Dion-powered musical comedy begins performances March 26 at the St. James Theatre, with opening night set for April 12
  • Titanique will play a 16-week limited engagement through July 12, directed by co-creator Tye Blue with choreography by Ellenore Scott

Titanique has announced its remaining principal cast for the show’s Broadway bow. Film and television star Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film, The Copenhagen Test) will make her Broadway debut as Rose DeWitt Bukater, opposite Lortel Award nominee John Riddle (Frozen, The Phantom of the Opera) returning to the role of Cal Hockley, which he originated off-Broadway. West End star Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), who won a 2025 Olivier Award for his turn as The Iceberg in London, will make his Broadway debut in the role this spring.

Barrera, Riddle and Williams star in the musical alongside previously-announced co-creator Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber and co-creator Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson.

The original musical comedy, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will make its Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement at the St. James Theatre beginning March 26. Opening night is set for April 12, and the production will run through July 12.

As previously announced, co-creator Tye Blue will direct, with choreography by Ellenore Scott. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Nicholas James Connell, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti (Beautiful, Smash), lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Death Becomes Her).

