Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

Sam Tutty as Dougal and Christiani Pitts as Robin in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will release an original Broadway cast recording starring Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong).

The digital album is set for release on March 20, 2026. “If I Believed” from the album has been released as a single and is available for listening now.

The album is produced by orchestrator Lux Pyramid and co-produced by the show’s writers and composers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, as well as the show’s director Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s The Least Problematic Woman in the World) and music supervisor Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon). Information on the release of the physical CD and vinyl to come.

The musical arrived on Broadway last fall, following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, and celebrated its opening night on November 20, 2025.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is an original new musical comedy about timing, connections and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets and second chances.

