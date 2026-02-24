 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

The album starring Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts drops digitally March 20, 2026, with "If I Believed" available now

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 24, 2026
Sam Tutty as Dougal and Christiani Pitts as Robin in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • The original Broadway cast recording of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) starring Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts will be released digitally on March 20, 2026
  • The album is produced by Lux Pyramid and co-produced by writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, director Tim Jackson and music supervisor Nick Finlow
  • The single “If I Believed” is available now from the musical, which opened on Broadway November 20, 2025

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will release an original Broadway cast recording starring Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong).

The digital album is set for release on March 20, 2026. “If I Believed” from the album has been released as a single and is available for listening now.

The album is produced by orchestrator Lux Pyramid and co-produced by the show’s writers and composers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, as well as the show’s director Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s The Least Problematic Woman in the World) and music supervisor Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon). Information on the release of the physical CD and vinyl to come.

The musical arrived on Broadway last fall, following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, and celebrated its opening night on November 20, 2025.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is an original new musical comedy about timing, connections and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets and second chances.

Get tickets to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)!

Related Shows

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

from $63.20

Star Files

Christiani Pitts

Sam Tutty

Articles Trending Now

  1. Much Ado About Nothing Starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell Comes to Broadway This Fall
  2. Nicki Hunter Didn’t Get the Internship at Manhattan Theatre Club—Twice. Now She’s Running It.
  3. Meet Samuel Nelson III, the 18-Year-Old Making History as Broadway's Youngest Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical
Back to Top