The Hop: Backstage at Stranger Things: The First Shadow With Burke Swanson, Episode 2: Stranger Babies

Burke Swanson plays James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. (His character grows up to be chief of police Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour in the Netflix series.) No stranger—pun intended!—to shooting behind-the-scenes content, Swanson took Broadway.com on a backstage tour last fall. Now, he's turning the Broadway.com vlog upside down, capturing his final weeks with the full original Broadway cast.

On week two of "The Hop," Swanson answers more questions from fans and details his audition process for The First Shadow. Ensemble member Maya West and Ayana Cymone, who plays Sue Anderson, show us the "Stranger Babies" wall backstage with a cameo from Robert T. Cunningham, who plays Charles Sinclair. On the bustling streets of New York, Alison Jaye (who plays Joyce Maldonado) waxes on her ideal day off and dispenses advice to aspiring actors.



Get tickets to Stranger Things: The First Shadow!