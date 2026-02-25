Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe Join Cats: The Jellicle Ball as Producers Ahead of Broadway Run

Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe are giving Cats: The Jellicle Ball its 10s. Deadline announced the news on February 25 that Erivo and Waithe are signing on to the production as producers.

In a statement, Erivo sang the show’s praises, saying: ​​“I am so proud to be joining this production as a producer alongside wonderful creatives such as Lena Waithe. Cats: The Jellicle Ball astounded me and truly was a theater experience unlike any other I have had, so to have the opportunity to support it in its next iteration is an honor. I’m so excited for audiences to have a chance to experience its magic, for the first time or once, twice, three times again.”

Waithe added: “This musical was introduced to me by the great Cynthia Erivo. I can always trust her taste, so I flew out to see it and was changed. I wasn’t the same person when I walked out of the theater. I understood this musical in a way I never have. Cats needed Ball culture in order for it to finally make sense. And now that I’ve been changed—I want everyone to have the same experience we did. I’m honored to be a part of this historic production.”

Erivo won a Tony, Grammy and Daytime Emmy for her performance as Celie in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple. She received Oscar nominations for playing Harriet Tubman in Harriet and Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, a role she reprised in Wicked: For Good. Erivo produced the James Ijames play Fat Ham on Broadway in 2023.

Waithe wrote and starred in the Netflix series Master of None, winning an Emmy for co-writing the landmark episode "Thanksgiving." She also created the Showtime series The Chi and co-wrote/produced the film Queen & Slim. Earlier this month Waithe made her professional stage debut in her own work trinity at Baltimore Center Stage.

Inspired by New York’s ballroom scene, Cats: The Jellicle Ball turns Andrew Llyod Webber’s feline-themed musical into an immersive vogue-off, replete with club beats and runway-ready choreography. The cast features Tony winner André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy, Baby Byrne as Victoria and “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, among other eclectic performers. After a successful run off-Broadway, Cats: The Jellicle Ball begins previews at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on March 18, with opening night set for April 7. Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch direct, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

