 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty's Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes Returns off-Broadway; Tickets on Sale Now

Hannah Moscovitch's acclaimed play will be staged at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre from March 17 through April 20, 2026

Now On Sale
by Jonah de Forest • Feb 27, 2026
Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty in "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

What to Know

  • Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty reprise their performances in Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, running March 17 through April 20 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, directed by Ian Rickson
  • Written by Hannah Moscovitch, the provocative play follows a professor and his complicated relationship with a college student
  • The production is a collaboration between Audible Theater and TOGETHER, with a creative team that includes Brett J. Banakis, Christine Jones, Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Isabella Byrd and Mikaal Sulaiman

Back by popular demand after a sold-out New York run last year, Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty return to star in Hannah Moscovitch’s provocative play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. Performances run March 17 through April 20 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre under the direction of Ian Rickson. Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes is a collaboration between Audible Theater and TOGETHER, the theatrical partnership led by producer Sonia Friedman and Jackman. 

Jackman will star as Jon, an acclaimed novelist and professor staring down the end of his third marriage. His life is further complicated by Annie (Beatty), a bright college student and admirer of his work. As a mutual attraction blossoms, the nature of power, perspective and desire pulls them into dangerous territory. 

A Tony winner and Oscar nominee, Jackman wowed New York audiences as Harold Hill in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man and was last seen on the big screen in the Neil Diamond movie-musical Song Sung Blue. Beatty made her Broadway debut in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate and starred alongside Rose Byrne in the Oscar-nominated drama If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

The creative team for Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes includes scenic design by Brett J. Banakis and Christine Jones, costume design by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

Get tickets to Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes!

Related Shows

Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes

from $115.84

Star Files

Ella Beatty

Hugh Jackman

Articles Trending Now

  1. Death of a Salesman on Broadway: What to Know Before Seeing the New Revival
  2. Megan Thee Stallion to Make Broadway Debut as Zidler in Moulin Rouge!
  3. Meet Samuel Nelson III, the 18-Year-Old Making History as Broadway's Youngest Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical
Back to Top