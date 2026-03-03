 Skip to main content
Joshua Colley, J. Harrison Ghee and More Join Hadestown on Broadway Tonight

The Tony-winning musical introduces a star-studded new principal cast at the Walter Kerr Theatre

Curtain Up
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 3, 2026
J. Harrison Ghee, Jordan Tyson and Joshua Colley
(Photos: c/o DKC/O&M and by Sonali Ohrie)

What to Know

  • The new Hadestown Broadway cast begins performances March 3 at the Walter Kerr Theatre, starring Joshua Colley as Orpheus, Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee as Hermes, Gary Dourdan as Hades, Grammy winner Gaby Moreno as Persephone and Jordan Tyson as Eurydice
  • The star-studded lineup includes Broadway veterans and debut artists, with Ghee (2023 Tony Award winner for Some Like It Hot) joined by Disney and Newsies alum Colley, CSI star Dourdan and Grammy-winning recording artist Moreno making their Broadway debuts
  • Tickets are now on sale for the Tony-winning musical, welcoming its all-new principal cast

Wait for them! Hadestown's all-new principal cast begins performances at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on March 3. Disney Channel and Broadway star Joshua Colley is Orpheus, television and film star Gary Dourdan is Hades, Tony and Grammy Award winner J. Harrison Ghee is Hermes, Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno is Persephone and Broadway breakout star Jordan Tyson is Eurydice.

Cooley most recently starred as young Captain Hook in Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red, the latest installment of the hit musical franchise, and Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives. He began his career on Broadway and is best known for his portrayal of Les in Newsies The Musical, as well as Gavroche in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables. Tyson made her Broadway debut in 2024 starring as Younger Allie in The Notebook. She most recently played June in Gypsy through August 2025.

Ghee won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, making history as the first non-binary actor to be nominated and win in this category for their role as Daphne/Jerry in Some Like It Hot. They recently starred in the world premiere of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at Chicago's Goodman Theatre as well as in Saturday Church off-Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include Lola in Kinky Boots and creating the role of Andre Mayhem in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Dourdan starred as Warrick Brown in the television series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and has held numerous roles off-Broadway. Moreno has released nine albums and received her first Grammy Award in 2024 for her project "X Mí (Vol. 1)." Both Dourdan and Moreno will make their Broadway debuts in Hadestown.

