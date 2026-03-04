Hear Tony Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon Sing ‘Dos Gardenias’ From Buena Vista Social Club

Natalie Venetia Belcon won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Omara in Buena Vista Social Club. Now, she's bringing the heat of Havana, Cuba to the Broadway.com studio with her blooming rendition of “Dos Gardenias.” Belcon is accompanied by the show's music director Marco Paguia on piano, along with band members Renesito Avich on tres and Mauricio Herrera on percussion.

Currently running at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre, the production celebrates its one-year anniversary on March 19. They definitely deserve their flowers for this impressive achievement!

