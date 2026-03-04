 Skip to main content
Hear Tony Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon Sing ‘Dos Gardenias’ From Buena Vista Social Club

Belcon brings Havana’s heat to the Broadway.com studio as the show celebrates one year at the Schoenfeld Theatre

Club Broadway.com
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 4, 2026
Renesito Avich, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Mauricio Herrera and Marco Paguia
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Natalie Venetia Belcon won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Omara in Buena Vista Social Club
  • Buena Vista Social Club is currently playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway, bringing the music and spirit of Havana, Cuba to NYC audiences
  • The production will celebrate its one-year anniversary on March 19, marking a major milestone for the hit musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Omara in Buena Vista Social Club. Now, she's bringing the heat of Havana, Cuba to the Broadway.com studio with her blooming rendition of “Dos Gardenias.” Belcon is accompanied by the show's music director Marco Paguia on piano, along with band members Renesito Avich on tres and Mauricio Herrera on percussion.

Currently running at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre, the production celebrates its one-year anniversary on March 19. They definitely deserve their flowers for this impressive achievement!

 

Get tickets to Buena Vista Social Club!

