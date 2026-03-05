 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing

The solo play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe began performances February 21 at the Hudson Theatre ahead of its March 12 opening night

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 4, 2026
Daniel Radcliffe in "Every Brilliant Thing:
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Daniel Radcliffe stars in the Broadway premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, the solo play with audience participation by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, now in performances at the Hudson Theatre
  • The production marks Radcliffe’s first return to Broadway since his 2024 Tony Award win for Merrily We Roll Along, and first-look production photos have been released
  • Performances began February 21 ahead of a March 12 opening night, with the limited 13-week engagement running through May 24

First look photos have been released of Daniel Radcliffe in the Broadway premiere of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's Every Brilliant Thing, a solo play featuring audience participation. Performances began on February 21, ahead of opening night on March 12. The production runs for 13 weeks, through May 24 at The Hudson Theatre and marks Radcliffe's first return to the stage since his 2024 Tony Award win for Merrily We Roll Along. See all of the new production photos below.

Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

Get tickets to Every Brilliant Thing!

Related Shows

Every Brilliant Thing

from $77.70

Star Files

Daniel Radcliffe

Articles Trending Now

  1. See the New Stars of Hadestown in First Look Broadway Photos
  2. Debbie Gravitte and Carrie St. Louis to Join Just In Time on Broadway
  3. Bob The Drag Queen Is Living His Broadway Dream in Moulin Rouge!, Says Megan Thee Stallion 'Has This in the Bag'
Back to Top