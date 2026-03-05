Photos: Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing

First look photos have been released of Daniel Radcliffe in the Broadway premiere of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's Every Brilliant Thing, a solo play featuring audience participation. Performances began on February 21, ahead of opening night on March 12. The production runs for 13 weeks, through May 24 at The Hudson Theatre and marks Radcliffe's first return to the stage since his 2024 Tony Award win for Merrily We Roll Along. See all of the new production photos below.

Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Get tickets to Every Brilliant Thing!