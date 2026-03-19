Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson Star in The Fear of 13, Starting Tonight on Broadway

Two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominee Tessa Thompson make their respective Broadway debuts on March 19 in The Fear of 13. The new play by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Running at the James Earl Jones Theatre for a 16-week limited engagement, opening night is April 15.

Joining Brody as Nick Yarris and Thompson as Jacki are Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as Man 4; Michael Cavinder, making his Broadway debut as Man 5; Eddie Cooper as Man 6, Victor Cruz, making his Broadway debut as Man 3; Joel Marsh Garland (Of Mice and Men) as Guard and Jeb Kreager (Mare of Easttown) as Man 2. Eboni Flowers (Eureka Day), Jared Wayne Gladly (Aladdin), Joe Joseph (English) and Ben Thompson (Waitress) complete the cast as understudies.

The Fear of 13 features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Lee Kinney and hair, wig and makeup design by Rob Pickens and Katie Gell. Bryan Carter is the music supervisor and arranger, Gigi Buffington is the voice, text and dialect coach, Rocio Mendez and Dave Anzuelo are fight and intimacy directors, Neal Gupta is the associate director and Nick Yarris serves as story consultant.

The Fear of 13 had its world premiere at London's Donmar Warehouse in October 2024, where Brody made his London stage debut in the leading role. Both Brody and the play were nominated for Olivier Awards. The production is based on the documentary of the same name directed by David Sington, which tells the true story of Nick Yarris, the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence.

Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

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