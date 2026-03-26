Luke Evans Makes His Broadway Debut in The Rocky Horror Show, Starting Tonight

Let's do the Time Warp again! The much-anticipated Roundabout Theatre Company production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, begins performances at Studio 54 on March 26. Opening night is April 23, with the limited engagement scheduled to run through June 21.

Luke Evans makes his Broadway debut as Frank-N-Furter, with Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén making his Broadway debut as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Juliette Lewis making her Broadway debut as Magenta, Josh Rivera making his Broadway debut as Rocky and Golden Globe winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez making her Broadway debut as Columbia. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

Choreography is by Ani Taj, music direction and orchestrations by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan and hair and makeup design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado.

The Rocky Horror Show follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, whose night takes a bizarre turn when their car breaks down outside a mysterious mansion. Inside waits Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew—Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky—for a night they’ll never forget.

The cult-favorite musical features a book, music and lyrics by O’Brien, including the iconic songs “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Sweet Transvestite” and, of course, “Time Warp.”

Get tickets to The Rocky Horror Show!