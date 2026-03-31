Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle Begin Performances in Proof on Broadway Tonight

Proof, the 2001 Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Auburn about a father and daughter who have more similarities than they might realize, begins its Broadway run at the Booth Theatre on March 31. The official opening is set for April 16, with the limited engagement scheduled to run through July 19.

Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail directs the first-ever New York revival, which stars Ayo Edebiri as Catherine, Don Cheadle as Robert, Jin Ha as Hale and two-time Tony winner Kara Young as Claire. Edebiri and Cheadle are making their Broadway debuts. Ha reunites with Kail after a run as Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

Set in Chicago, the play follows Catherine, the brilliant but restless daughter of a renowned mathematics professor. She is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after her father's death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy and the cost of proving herself.

The production features scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Justin Ellington and Connor Wang, hair and wig design by Mia Neal and original music by Kris Bowers.

Proof premiered off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000 before transferring to Broadway, where it ran for more than 900 performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre. In 2005, Auburn adapted the play into a feature film starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, Jake Gyllenaal and Hope Davis.

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