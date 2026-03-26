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Titanique Sets Sail on Broadway Tonight at the St. James Theatre

The campy Titanic parody featuring Céline Dion’s hits begins performances March 26 ahead of its April 12 opening night

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 26, 2026
Constantine Rousouli, Marla Mindelle and Carrie St. Louis in "Titanique" at Daryl Roth Theatre
(Photo: Chad David Kraus)

What to Know

  • Titanique begins Broadway performances March 26, 2026 at the St. James Theatre, with opening night set for April 12
  • The Olivier Award-winning musical comedy reimagines Titanic through the music of Céline Dion, co-created by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue
  • The Broadway cast stars Mindelle as Céline Dion, alongside Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Melissa Barrera, Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, John Riddle and Layton Williams

Our hearts will go on... to Broadway! The splash hit musical Titanique begins performances at the St. James Theatre on March 26, with opening night set for April 12. Co-created by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, Titanique offers a campy twist on Titanic, retelling the classic love story through the lens of French-Canadian songbird Céline Dion and her catalog of hits. Beloved by audiences around the world, Titanique won an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play during its 2025 West End run.

The cast features Mindelle as Céline Dion, Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, John Riddle as Cal Hockley and Layton Williams as The Iceberg, with Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones and Kristina Leopold as the background vocalists. Tess Marshall, Brad Greer and Kyle Ramar Freeman round out the cast as understudies.

Co-creator Tye Blue directs, with choreography by Ellenore Scott. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Nicholas James Connell, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

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