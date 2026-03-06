 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Isabella Esler and John Cardoza to Star in Heathers The Musical Off-Broadway

The new Veronica and J.D. take over April 27 at New World Stages; current leads play final performances in April

News
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 6, 2026
Isabella Esler and John Cardoza
(Photos: c/o The Press Room)

What to Know

  • Isabella Esler and John Cardoza join Heathers The Musical off-Broadway as Veronica Sawyer and Jason “J.D.” Dean, beginning performances April 27 at New World Stages
  • Esler previously starred as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice on Broadway, while Cardoza’s credits include Jagged Little Pill, The Notebook and Moulin Rouge!
  • Kuhoo Verma plays her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12 (Sara Al-Bazali steps in April 13–26), and Casey Likes takes his final bow as J.D. on April 26

Heathers The Musical will welcome two new performers to its candy store. Isabella Esler and John Cardoza will both make their off-Broadway debuts on April 27, playing Veronica Sawyer and Jason 'J.D.' Dean, respectively. 

Esler made her Broadway debut as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice after touring with the company for a year and a half. She also starred in the new Canadian musical Life After as Alice Carter, earning a Dora Mavor Moore nomination for her performance. Cardoza was in the original Broadway company of Jagged Little Pill and went on to originate the role of Younger Noah in The Notebook and star as Christian in Moulin Rouge!.  

Kuhoo Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role of Veronica from April 13-26. Casey Likes will play his final performance as J.D. on April 26. The new cast members join Thalia Atallah as Drama Club Drama Queen, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Peyton List as Heather Chandler, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly and Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.

Based on Daniel Waters' 1989 cult classic movie, Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe. The production is directed by Andy Fickman and is scheduled to run through September 6, 2026 at New World Stages.

Get tickets to Heathers The Musical!

Related Shows

Heathers The Musical

from $64.29

Star Files

John Cardoza

Isabella Esler

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2026 Olivier Awards Nominations Announced—Paddington The Musical and Into the Woods Lead With 11 Nods Each
  2. Death of a Salesman on Broadway: What to Know Before Seeing the New Revival
  3. Photos: Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing
Back to Top