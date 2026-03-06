Isabella Esler and John Cardoza to Star in Heathers The Musical Off-Broadway

Heathers The Musical will welcome two new performers to its candy store. Isabella Esler and John Cardoza will both make their off-Broadway debuts on April 27, playing Veronica Sawyer and Jason 'J.D.' Dean, respectively.

Esler made her Broadway debut as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice after touring with the company for a year and a half. She also starred in the new Canadian musical Life After as Alice Carter, earning a Dora Mavor Moore nomination for her performance. Cardoza was in the original Broadway company of Jagged Little Pill and went on to originate the role of Younger Noah in The Notebook and star as Christian in Moulin Rouge!.

Kuhoo Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role of Veronica from April 13-26. Casey Likes will play his final performance as J.D. on April 26. The new cast members join Thalia Atallah as Drama Club Drama Queen, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Peyton List as Heather Chandler, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly and Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.

Based on Daniel Waters' 1989 cult classic movie, Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe. The production is directed by Andy Fickman and is scheduled to run through September 6, 2026 at New World Stages.

