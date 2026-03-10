Get in the Loop! Mexodus Adds Four Weeks to Off-Broadway Run at Daryl Roth Theatre

After a twice-extended run at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre last fall, Mexodus will extend yet again at the Daryl Roth Theatre, this time adding four weeks to the previously announced off-Broadway run. Performances will now run from March 6 to June 14.

Written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, Mexodus uses live-looping to tell the untold story of how the Underground Railroad ran south by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. A recording of the show will now be released as an Audible Original on April 16, two months earlier than previously announced.

Mexodus is choreographed by Tony Thomas and directed by David Mendizábal. The inventive production features scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by David Mendizábal, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, looping systems architecture and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and video/projections design by Johnny Moreno.

