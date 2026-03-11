Maulik Pancholy Joins Schmigadoon! Broadway Cast as The Reverend

The company of Schmigadoon! has had a busy day in their fake town! Rehearsals for the new Broadway musical began on March 11, with Maulik Pancholy completing the cast as The Reverend, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town. Portrayed by Fred Armisen in the Apple TV+ series, Pancholy also has 30 Rock connections (literally), as he is best known for his portrayal of Jonathan on 30 Rock.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner, Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey and McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy. Kurtz will take fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her Broadway.com vlog, "Farmer's Daughter Diaries." The six-episode series premieres on Friday, March 13.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn McClelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris and Zachary Downer.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her, Newsies The Musical), Schmigadoon! begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4, with opening night on April 20. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through September 6.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Apple Original series from Universal Television, Schmigadoon! features a book and Emmy-winning score by Cinco Paul, set design by three-time Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by two-time Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Tom Watson and makeup design by Ashley Ryan.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!