 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Maulik Pancholy Joins Schmigadoon! Broadway Cast as The Reverend

The Apple TV+ musical comedy, directed by Christopher Gattelli, starts performances April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre; rehearsals kick off March 11

News
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 11, 2026
"Schmigadoon!" Broadway cast
(Photo: Laurel Hinton)

What to Know

  • Maulik Pancholy joins the Broadway musical Schmigadoon! as The Reverend, completing the cast as rehearsals begin March 11 for the stage adaptation of the Apple TV+ series
  • Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, the production features a book and Emmy-winning score by Cinco Paul and stars Alex Brightman, Ana Gasteyer, Sara Chase and more
  • Schmigadoon! begins performances April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre, officially opening April 20 for a limited Broadway run through September 6

The company of Schmigadoon! has had a busy day in their fake town! Rehearsals for the new Broadway musical began on March 11, with Maulik Pancholy completing the cast as The Reverend, the mild-mannered religious leader of the town. Portrayed by Fred Armisen in the Apple TV+ series, Pancholy also has 30 Rock connections (literally), as he is best known for his portrayal of Jonathan on 30 Rock.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner, Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey and McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy. Kurtz will take fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her Broadway.com vlog, "Farmer's Daughter Diaries." The six-episode series premieres on Friday, March 13.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn McClelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris and Zachary Downer.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her, Newsies The Musical), Schmigadoon! begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4, with opening night on April 20. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through September 6.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Apple Original series from Universal Television, Schmigadoon! features a book and Emmy-winning score by Cinco Paul, set design by three-time Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by two-time Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Tom Watson and makeup design by Ashley Ryan.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!

Related Shows

Schmigadoon!

from $74.87

Star Files

Maulik Pancholy

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt to Reunite in Broadway’s Chicago
  2. Sarah Bowden to Return to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Nini
  3. Joshua Colley Is 'Coming Home' to Broadway—This Time as Hadestown's Leading Man
Back to Top