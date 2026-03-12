 Skip to main content
Maya Rudolph Will Star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway

The SNL favorite begins performances April 28 as the show announces a Broadway and West End extension along with the previously announced North American tour

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 12, 2026
Maya Rudolph as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!"
(Photo by Daniel Rampulla)

What to Know

  • Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! beginning April 28, starring as Mary Todd Lincoln for a limited 8-week engagement through June 20
  • The Broadway production of Oh, Mary! has extended its run through January 3, 2027, alongside a West End extension in London through July 18, 2026 and a North American tour launching in September 2026
  • Rudolph joins a lineup of notable stars who have played Mary Todd Lincoln, including Tony winner and playwright Cole Escola, John Cameron Mitchell, Jinkx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Betty Gilpin and Hannah Solow

Six-time Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! this spring. Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, Loot, Bridesmaids, Big Mouth) will join the company as Mary Todd Lincoln on April 28 for a limited 8-week engagement through June 20.

“Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed of being Cole Escola,” said Rudolph. “Oh, Mary! is the funniest play I have ever seen, and I have seen a lot of plays, you’d be surprised. It’s such an honor to play the role of Mary, especially after so many iconic Marys have come before me. So making my Broadway debut in the role of a lifetime—as a miserable, suffocated, alcoholic woman—is a real dream come true.”

Additionally, the production has announced that the show will extend on Broadway through January 3, 2027. The Broadway production will run alongside the West End production, now extended through July 18, 2026 at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which begins in Hartford, CT, in September 2026.

Rudolph joins an esteemed company of actors who have donned the role’s bratty curls, including the Tony Award-winning original star and playwright, Cole Escola, along with current Mary John Cameron Mitchell (through April 26), Jinkx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Betty Gilpin and Hannah Solow.

