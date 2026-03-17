Wanted Musical Sets Broadway Run at James Earl Jones Theatre This Fall

Wanted (formerly known as Gun & Powder) is coming to Broadway this fall. The show begins performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 15 with an official opening set for November 8. The production comes to Broadway after a successful run at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse in 2024.

The new musical will star Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine as Mary and Martha Clarke, respectively, Black twin sisters who passed as white in 1893 Texas. Wanted is the mostly true story of the two extraordinary women who went from farmgirls to outlaws to legends. Determined to save their family by taking fate into their own hands, hiding who they are and taking what they’re owed, they straddle the line between two Americas.

Pfeiffer previously starred on Broadway as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Eurydice in Hadestown. LaFontaine originated the roles of Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Deena Jones in Dreamgirls on London’s West End.

“We’re so happy to finally bring this show we love so much to Broadway,” said Pfeiffer and LaFontaine. “Getting to highlight a piece of American history so rarely talked about, and to step into the boots of these extraordinary women is an honor we don’t take lightly. We know the importance of seeing yourself onstage, and to represent the complicated and beautiful tapestry of this country on Broadway is a dream realized. To get to do it together is a dream come true. We can’t wait for the world to meet the Sisters Clarke.”

Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, who is a real life descendant of the Sisters Clarke. Music is by Ross Baum, and direction by Obie winner and Tony nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain’t No Mo). Additional creative team and casting will be announced at a later date. Wanted is produced by P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, Fiona Rudin).