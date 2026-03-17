Liberation Announces Multi-City Run Following Broadway Engagement, Including Stop at Geffen Playhouse

Prepare to have your consciousness raised. Following an acclaimed run on Broadway, Liberation is hitting the road as part of a multi-theater co-production in select cities, including Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, where Liberation will play from January 27 through February 28, 2027. Additional venues that are participating in this co-production and the dates of their productions will be announced soon.

“Liberation continuing its life beyond Broadway is thrilling,” said playwright Bess Wohl. “The chance to connect with new audiences across the country is incredibly exciting—and it's especially meaningful to share this news during Women’s History Month. The play honors generations before us who fought to create a better, more just world and reminds us that their work is far from finished.”

“It is a great joy that Liberation will be performed in new markets next season,” said director Whitney White. “Liberation provides a glimpse at a very special time in the women’s movement, when daring to ask for more came with great personal risk. The play gives me great courage now, and I hope it will do the same for new audiences across the country.”

Wohl drew from the experiences of her mother to create an incisive exploration of second-wave feminism and its effects on a group of women in '70s Ohio. The production began its life off-Broadway before transfering to the James Earl Jones Theatre for a 14-week engagement that ran from October 2025 to February 2026. Liberation was awarded Outstanding Ensemble at the 2025 Drama Desk Awards and Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play at the 2025 Outer Critics Awards. The cast included Susannah Flood, Betsy Aidem, Audrey Corsa, Kayla Davion, Kristolyn Lloyd, Irene Sofia Lucio, Charlie Thurston and Adina Verson. Tony nominee White directed the production and will also helm Liberation's multi-city venture.