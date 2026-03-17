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Kara Young Joins Broadway Revival of Proof With Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle

The two-time Tony winner replaces Samira Wiley in the David Auburn classic, beginning performances March 31 at the Booth Theatre

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by Sophia Rubino • Mar 17, 2026
Kara Young
(Photo: Kristina Bumphrey)

What to Know

  • Kara Young joins the Broadway revival of Proof as Claire, replacing Samira Wiley, who has withdrawn due to a treatable medical condition requiring her full attention
  • Young stars alongside Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle and Jin Ha in the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize–winning play by David Auburn, directed by Thomas Kail
  • Performances begin March 31, 2026 at the Booth Theatre, with opening night set for April 16

Two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young joins the cast of the first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning play Proof, directed by Thomas Kail. Young will play Claire, joining Ayo Edebiri as Catherine, Don Cheadle as Robert and Jin Ha as Hal. Performances begin March 31 ahead of opening night on April 16 at the Booth Theatre.

Samira Wiley, previously announced to play Claire, is withdrawing from Proof due to a treatable medical condition that calls for her full attention.

Young was most recently seen in Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries off-Broadway with Nicholas Braun. She made Broadway history in 2025 by being the first Black performer to win two consecutive Tony Awards, for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Purpose in 2025 and Ossie Davis’ Purlie Victorious in 2024. Young can be seen in the upcoming film adaptation of Alesha Harris’ Is God Is and will appear in Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters, which also features her Proof co-star Cheadle. In addition to her two Tony Awards and record setting four consecutive Tony nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Play, Young has won two Drama Desk Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, an OBIE, a Lucille Lortel Award and an AUDELCO Award.

The production will feature original music by Kris Bowers, scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Justin Ellington and Connor Wang, hair and wig design by Mia Neal and casting by Daniel Swee. The production stage manager is Sara Gammage. Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager.

In Proof, Catherine, the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert, is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

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