The Balusters on Broadway: David Lindsay-Abaire’s New Play Turns HOA Drama Into Sharp Comedy

When Pulitzer Prize winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire first told his friends about the idea for what would become The Balusters on Broadway, he didn't expect such a big reaction. "They got excited in a way that people usually don't when I pitch my plays to them," he shares with a laugh, "because everybody has a story about being on a board or being on a panel. It seemed to connect with people and I thought, 'There's some juice in that lemon.'"

The only original play of the spring season involves an HOA, The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association, and its passionate group of members from the small community with very big feelings. "I'm always fascinated by a group of people who are usually well-intentioned trying to accomplish something, and then behaving badly in the name of virtue," Lindsay-Abaire adds. "I hope we've captured something that is deeply human, with all of its frustrations and things that make us laugh."

Director Kenny Leon echoes this sentiment about the show's seemingly simple premise. "There's a lot of humor in everyday life," he says, adding that he was most excited about the prospect of working with Lindsay-Abaire on the production. "He's a great writer. I've always wanted to work with him because he has a way of, through comedy, finding the heart, finding the truth. As a director, that's what I try to do in my work, too. I think audiences will have an exciting time in the theater. They'll laugh a little bit, think a little bit and hopefully love a lot when they leave it."

Tony winner Anika Noni Rose stars as neighborhood newcomer Kyra Marshall, who suggests an unthinkable addition to the enclave's most picturesque block: a stop sign. "I love how human it is, I love how funny it is, I love how honest it is. It does not pull punches, and it is a very strong mirror being held up to society right now and humanity in general," she explains of why she said yes to the role after reading the script. "I want to come back because something lights a fire in me or lights a spark, is some sort of challenge, can be fun, is really well written—and David Lindsay-Abaire is a beautiful writer, so I'm really excited. It really feels like a gift to be able to craft this character in the way that I see her."

The Balusters begins performances on March 31, with opening night set for April 21 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J Friedman Theatre. Performances are scheduled to run through May 24, 2026.

Hear from more of the show's cast members, including Richard Thomas, Jeena Yi, Marylouise Burke and Carl Clemons-Hopkins in the video below.

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