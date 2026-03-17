Why Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway Is a Must-See (Especially for Daniel Radcliffe Fans)

Now that Every Brilliant Thing is officially open on Broadway, there's no excuse not to catch Tony winner Daniel Radcliffe starring in the emotional one-man show at the Hudson Theatre. Still, if the (completely optional) audience participation isn't enough to get you on board, there are plenty of other draws, from the ideal dinner-and-a-show runtime (approximately 70 minutes with no intermission), to the obvious appeal of watching Radcliffe perform live. Without further ado, allow us to share our top five reasons to see Every Brilliant Thing, currently running through May 24, 2026.

1. Appreciate Daniel Radcliffe's chaotic pre-show energy.

As Radcliffe has explained in interviews, including when speaking with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, a few lucky audience members will be asked whether they want to join the actor on stage during the performance. In order to make this a seamless experience for the rest of us, Radcliffe and the production's associate directors walk around the house before the show begins and mingle with prospective stand-ins for the select, one-night-only roles. Whether you're chosen or not, simply watching Radcliffe run—literally and somewhat frantically—around the theater is a pre-show treat in itself. Even as an observer, it's easy to see how seriously he takes this responsibility, intensely studying the crowd and speaking eagerly with seated ticket holders who arrive in advance of curtain.

2. Discover a disco ball dance break.

Though it's a play, music is an important part of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's story. So much so that the production's website links out to an official Spotify playlist for the show. We won't give too much away before you see it, but just know that a disco ball does in fact drop down at the perfect moment.

Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

3. Refresh your TBR list with new book recommendations.

If you've seen posts like this or this on social media, you might be curious about how these books come into play on stage. While you'll have to head to the Hudson Theatre to find out for yourself, each performance does highlight a different literary work in a comedic, romantic and wholly unexpected way. So if you're looking for something new to check out and add to your list, that's just another brilliant thing you'll get from this show.

4. Take inspiration from the show and start your own list of brilliant things.

Speaking of which, the premise of the show—in which a man compiles a list of moments that make life worth living—is nothing if not inspiring. Before even entering the theater itself you'll catch sight of some of these brilliant things (hint: look up!), and audience members will have the opportunity to read one off a card provided for the performance. Why leave it there? Start a list just for yourself, or share one of your favorites to be added to the production's ever-growing catalog.

5. Spot an unexpected guest.

OK, this one is niche, but if you know, you know. Eagle-eyed fans of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the CW musical comedy-drama television series created by Rachel Bloom, might spot a familiar face before the show starts. Actor and singer David Hull, who played White Josh on the show and also appeared in Bloom's Death, Let Me Do My Show off-Broadway, is one of Every Brilliant Thing's associate directors. If you've been paying attention, you know this means he helps Radcliffe recruit audience members for the participation portions of the evening. (Cue "Where's Rebecca Bunch?")

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