James Fluhr Breaks Down the Design of Masquerade, the Immersive Phantom of the Opera Experience

Masquerade, the immersive off-Broadway reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera directed by Diane Paulus, invites just 360 audience members to experience the production each day. Six staggered groups of 60 people walk through different moments in the beloved gothic-horror Phantom story, with each group having a slightly different experience. James Fluhr, the show’s production designer, spoke with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about the mechanics of bringing this daring idea to life six days a week. Fluhr walked us through the rooms, sharing a close-up look at the set before it's filled with haze and bodies.

Now in its fifth extension, Masquerade is running through September 6 at 218 West 57th Street, the former home of Lee’s Art Shop. “Once you step inside of our doors,” teases Fluhr, “it’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced in your entire life before.” Fluhr granted us exclusive access to the fly tower of the Opera Populaire, its dressing room, the Phantom's lair and "Shelly" the chandelier—larger than in the Broadway production. Named after Fluhr’s aunt, she was the first person to introduce him to the show, but was never able to see it on Broadway. Now, in Masquerade, "she can glow every night."

"I love to say that we work for The Phantom," Fluhr explains. "If it's from his point of view, we really think about how we're serving him and bringing that to life." With a record-breaking 13,981 Broadway performances at the Majestic Theatre, The Phantom of the Opera made fans of so many, Fluhr included. His connection to the story has made him “a braver artist and a braver person.” Masquerade is the ultimate cumulation of that. For Fluhr, "the story is one about bravery and love and dreaming and conquering your fears, being yourself no matter what and finding your power in that."

As sung so intoxicatingly by The Phantom, “let the dream begin” and watch the video below for more insight into the Music of the Night.

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