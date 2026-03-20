First Look: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in The Fear of 13 on Broadway

Nothing to fear here. Fresh off its first performance on Broadway March 19, The Fear of 13 released first look production photos of Adrien Brody as Nick Yarris, Tessa Thompson as Jacki, Ephraim Sykes as Man 4, Michael Cavinder as Man 5, Eddie Cooper as Man 6, Victor Cruz as Man 3, Joel Marsh Garland as Guard and Jeb Kreager as Man 2.

Based on the documentary of the same name directed by David Sington, The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

Adrien Brody as Nick Yarris and Tessa Thompson as Jacki in The Fear of 13 (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Adrien Brody as Nick Yarris in The Fear of 13 (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Tessa Thompson as Jacki in The Fear of 13 (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

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