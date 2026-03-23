Heather Morris to Star in NYC Dance Show 11 to Midnight—Now Extended Through May 31

And that’s what you missed on Glee! Heather Morris, best known for her role as Brittany S. Pierce on Glee, will join Cost n' Mayor and Hideaway Circus' 11 to Midnight, a theatrical dance experience. Morris joins the cast for a five-week limited engagement beginning April 9 and running through May 11. The show has also been extended at the Orpheum Theatre through May 31.

“It has been a bucket-list dream of mine to perform on a New York stage, and I couldn’t think of a better way to do that than becoming a part of the 11 to Midnight family! I’m thrilled to be working alongside Austin and Marideth [Telenko],” Morris said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of their choreography from afar for a long time and I’m honored to be helping their work come to life onstage. Can’t wait to see you all at The Orpheum in April!”

In addition to Glee, the actress and dancer's television credits include How I Met Your Mother, Raven’s Home and Glow, and her film credits include Most Likely to Die, Folk Hero & Funny Guy, Spring Breakers, Cora Bora and the upcoming thriller A.I. <3 U. She joined Beyonce’s “I Am… Sasha Fierce” world tour as a dancer upon graduating from college and competed on Dancing with the Stars season 24.

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner, created with and choreographed by the viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko), 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions.

Real-life couple Cost n’ Mayor have cultivated a viral following on TikTok and Instagram. Following a global search, the pair are joined onstage by previously announced company members Brendon Chan, Kati Simon, Ache Richardson, Makenzie Olsen, Tyson Hill and swings Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban. Melissa Becraft will join the company for a limited engagement beginning March 26.

The creative team includes scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, lighting design by Tony winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach, sound design by Ben Scheff and special effects by Tony winner Jeremy Chernick. The score combines original compositions by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich and Steve Toulmin.

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

Get tickets to 11 to Midnight!