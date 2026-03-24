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Benjamin Pajak to Chronicle The Lost Boys Broadway Journey in New Vlog

The 15-year-old actor plays Sam Emerson in the musical adaptation, beginning performances on March 27

High Stakes
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 24, 2026
Benjamin Pajak
(Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

What to Know

  • 15-year-old Benjamin Pajak stars as Sam Emerson in The Lost Boys, A New Musical, with performances beginning March 27 and opening night set for April 26
  • Pajak will document his Broadway experience in a six-week Broadway.com vlog series “High Stakes,” premiering March 31 with new episodes every Tuesday
  • The rock-infused adaptation of the cult classic features a score by The Rescues and stars LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean and more

At only 15 years old, Benjamin Pajak is taking on his second Broadway musical as Sam Emerson in The Lost Boys, A New Musical. The boy wonder will play the younger brother of Michael Emerson (LJ Benet) and the son of Lucy Emerson (Tony nominee Shoshana Bean) in a rock-infused reimagining of the 1987 cult classic vampire flick. Featuring an original score by the band The Rescues, The Lost Boys begins performances March 27, with opening night set for April 26.

Amid the excitement, Pajak will go behind-the-scenes to document the production as Broadway.com’s latest vlogger. The first episode of his six-week series, entitled "High Stakes: Backstage at The Lost Boys With Benjamin Pajak," premieres on March 31.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

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