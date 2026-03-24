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The Hop: Backstage at Stranger Things: The First Shadow With Burke Swanson, Episode 6: Hopper-on-Hopper

Burke Swanson wraps his Broadway.com vlog with a final behind-the-scenes look at Stranger Things: The First Shadow and its incoming Year 2 cast

The Hop
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 24, 2026
Burke Swanson and Matthew Erick White

What to Know

  • Burke Swanson concludes his Broadway.com vlog series documenting his run as James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway
  • In the final episode, ensemble member Patrick Scott McDermott introduces incoming cast members including John Patrick Collins, Ben Ashcraft, Zoe Sage and Quinn Nehr
  • Swanson closes out the series with a conversation with Matthew Erick White, who will take over the role of James Hopper Jr., and a look at the Broadway production’s next chapter

Burke Swanson plays James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. (His character grows up to be chief of police Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour in the Netflix series.) No stranger—pun intended!—to shooting behind-the-scenes content, Swanson took Broadway.com on a backstage tour last fall. Now, he's turning the Broadway.com vlog upside down, capturing his final weeks with the full original Broadway cast. 

Well, kids, we've reached that point. After six weeks of playlists, backstage magic and camaraderie, Swanson bids us farewell. For his final episode, Swanson hands the camera over to ensemble member Patrick Scott McDermott to introduce some of the forthcoming Year 2 cast members, including John Patrick Collins (Lonnie Byers), Ben Ashcraft (Alan Munson), Zoe Sage (Sue Anderson) and Quinn Nehr (Ted Wheeler). Ayana Cymone, who will be stepping in as Patty Newby, shares her "Patty Playlist" which includes cuts from Olivia Rodrigo and Celeste. As the episode comes to a close, Swanson has a "Hopper-on-Hopper" conversation with Matthew Erick White, who will succeed him in the role of James Hopper Jr. 

You can catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

Get tickets to Stranger Things: The First Shadow!

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