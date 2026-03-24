Cameron Pow Returns to The Lion King on Broadway as Zazu

The Lion King welcomes Cameron Pow back to Pride Rock on March 24. The seasoned performer will step into the part of Zazu, having previously played the role on Broadway intermittently from 2009 to 2013 before taking over full-time from 2016 to 2025. Pow has also performed in the West End and North American touring companies of The Lion King. He succeeds Blakely Slaybaugh, who played his final performance on March 22.

Pow has performed off-Broadway in The 39 Steps, Accidentally Like A Martyr, Comedy Of Errors, King Lear and The Iliad-Book One. His onscreen credits include The Good Fight, Person of Interest, The Blacklist and Pan Am.

The Lion King principal company currently includes Gavin Lee as Scar, Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi as Rafiki, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed.

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 127 million people. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages, there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world.

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