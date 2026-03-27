Exclusive Photos: Go Backstage With Operation Mincemeat’s New Broadway Cast

Backstage, Operation Mincemeat is bustling an hour before showtime at the Golden Theatre. Though the new all-American cast has been performing together for just under a month, the camaraderie between everyone in the building gives the impression that they’ve been friends for years. Understudies-turned-principals Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson continue to spread the positive spirit implemented by the original Broadway cast members, and newcomers Julia Knitel and Jeff Kready fit right in.

The new cast took over on February 24, and they were swiftly inducted into the emoji code adopted by the Operation Mincemeat fanbase, affectionately nicknamed the “Mincefluencers.” Knitel uses the 🦒 emoji, Contreras uses the 🫦 emoji, Kready uses the 👻 emoji, Kirtley uses the 🐭 emoji and Robinson uses the 🥨 emoji. This code allows the Mincefluencers to know who will be performing which roles at each show. For Contreras, performing the role of Charles Cholmondeley and others, assuming the principal role after serving as an understudy imbues the opportunity with even more meaning. “It means so much to me to have upgraded to this role because of what the show means. We all want to be seen, heard and make a difference.”

Sail on through the photos below and check out the full gallery for an inside look at the cast of Operation Mincemeat getting ready for the show.

“My true routine is: get ready as soon as I can so I have time to bug everyone else,” says Jessi Kirtley, who plays Jean Leslie. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

“When I was a kid, I always wanted dolls but I was too afraid to ask for them. Now that I’m a full grown adult, I can get them myself,” says Brandon Contreras. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

“Between Grether's and a little steam, I’m ready to go on a Wednesday matinee,” Jeff Kready says of playing Hester Leggatt. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"My wife got me this gorgeous, whimsical coloring book. Depending on how early I arrive, I like to do a little bit of coloring," shares Amanda Jill Robinson, who plays Johnny Bevan, of her pre-show routine. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

“Because my hair is so short, unexpectedly, it requires a lot more hairspray than people with more hair. So they’ve had to up, up the can order, almost singlehandedly because of me. It’s an honor and a privilege,” Julia Knitel says of playing Ewen Montagu. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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