High Stakes: Backstage at The Lost Boys With Benjamin Pajak, Episode 1: Emerson Family Values

At only 15 years old, Benjamin Pajak is performing in his second Broadway show, this time as Sam Emerson in The Lost Boys, A New Musical. The boy wonder plays the younger brother of Michael Emerson (LJ Benet) and the son of Lucy Emerson (Tony nominee Shoshana Bean) in the rock-infused musical reimagining of the 1987 cult classic vampire flick. To document the excitement, Pajak is taking fans behind-the-scenes of the new production as Broadway.com’s latest vlogger.

Pajak kicks his vlog into gear with a backstage confab with Bean, Benet and Benet's adorable pooch, Boston. The young performer also captures an impromptu a capella performance and a dressing room dance party. Watch out for cameos from Gabriel Mann of The Rescues, the band scoring The Lost Boys, and Ali Louis Bourzgui sporting "the best wig on Broadway." At the end of the episode, Pajak addresses the camera right as he's about to go on stage for the very first preview performance, and shares his elation in the immediate aftermath.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

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