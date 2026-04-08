 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

First Look Photos: Noah Pacht and the New Broadway Cast of The Outsiders

See photos of the latest Greasers and Socs, featuring debut performances and returning cast members

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Apr 8, 2026
The Greasers of "The Outsiders"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • The Outsiders welcomed a new Broadway cast at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 17, led by Noah Pacht as Ponyboy Curtis
  • Several actors make their Broadway debuts, including Caleb Mathura (Johnny Cade), Sutton James Kaylor (Sodapop Curtis) and Nicholas McDonough (Bob)
  • Original cast members Emma Pittman (Cherry Valance) and Daryl Tofa (Two-Bit) remain, with new production photos released featuring the updated cast

The Outsiders welcomed a talented new cast to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 17. To commemorate this development, the production has released pictures featuring Noah Pacht as Ponyboy Curtis. He is joined by Caleb Mathura, making his Broadway debut as Johnny Cade; SeQuoiia as Dallas Winston; Dan Berry as Darrel Curtis; Sutton James Kaylor, making his Broadway debut as Sodapop Curtis; Nicholas McDonough, making his Broadway debut as Bob; and Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul. Original Broadway cast members Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance and Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit continue with the company. Be sure to check out our gallery for more action shots of the Greasers and Socs on stage!

The cast of The Outsiders (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Sutton James Kaylor as Sodapop Curtis and Noah Pacht as Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
The Socs of The Outsiders (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
The cast of The Outsiders (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

Get tickets to The Outsiders!

Related Shows

The Outsiders

from $96.84

Star Files

SeQuoiia

Dan Berry

Sutton James Kaylor

Caleb Mathura

Nicholas McDonough

Noah Pacht

Emma Pittman

Daryl Tofa

Victor Carrillo Tracey
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tom Felton Extends Broadway Run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Through November 2026
  2. Photos: Becky Shaw's Broadway Opening Night Brings Out The Pitt Cast & Starry Crowd
  3. 'Let Me Play the Creature': Amber Gray on Becoming Riff Raff in Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show
Back to Top