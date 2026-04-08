First Look Photos: Noah Pacht and the New Broadway Cast of The Outsiders

The Greasers of "The Outsiders" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The Outsiders welcomed a talented new cast to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 17. To commemorate this development, the production has released pictures featuring Noah Pacht as Ponyboy Curtis. He is joined by Caleb Mathura, making his Broadway debut as Johnny Cade; SeQuoiia as Dallas Winston; Dan Berry as Darrel Curtis; Sutton James Kaylor, making his Broadway debut as Sodapop Curtis; Nicholas McDonough, making his Broadway debut as Bob; and Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul. Original Broadway cast members Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance and Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit continue with the company. Be sure to check out our gallery for more action shots of the Greasers and Socs on stage!

The cast of The Outsiders (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Sutton James Kaylor as Sodapop Curtis and Noah Pacht as Ponyboy Curtis in The Outsiders (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The Socs of The Outsiders (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The cast of The Outsiders (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

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