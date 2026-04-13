Titanique Makes Waves on Broadway: First Look at Production Photos

Shall we go for it? Titanique officially opened on Broadway April 12, and the production released new photos of the cast making waves at the St. James Theatre. Sail on through the photos and full gallery below, featuring Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, John Riddle as Cal Hockley and Layton Williams as The Iceberg, with Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones and Kristina Leopold as the background vocalists.
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