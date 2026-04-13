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Titanique Makes Waves on Broadway: First Look at Production Photos

Marla Mindelle, Melissa Barrera, Jim Parsons and more star in the Céline Dion–inspired musical at the St. James Theatre

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Apr 13, 2026
Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson and Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater in "Titanique"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • Titanique officially opened on Broadway on April 12 at the St. James Theatre, with new production photos released
  • The cast features Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Melissa Barrera as Rose, Jim Parsons as Ruth and Constantine Rousouli as Jack
  • The full company includes Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande, John Riddle, Layton Williams and more—see the complete photo gallery

Shall we go for it? Titanique officially opened on Broadway April 12, and the production released new photos of the cast making waves at the St. James Theatre. Sail on through the photos and full gallery below, featuring Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, John Riddle as Cal Hockley and Layton Williams as The Iceberg, with Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones and Kristina Leopold as the background vocalists.

Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion in Titanique (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)
Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater and Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanique (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)
Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown in Titanique (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)
Layton Williams as The Iceberg in Titanique (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)
Frankie Grande as Victor Garber in Titanique (Photo: Evan Zimmerman)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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