Kim Kardashian Makes Broadway Producing Debut With The Fear of 13

Kim Kardashian wants to work these days, this time as a Broadway producer. On April 13, The Fear of 13 announced that Kardashian has joined the producing team as part of her continued effort to bring attention to criminal justice reform. The Fear of 13 is in performances now, with opening night on April 15.

In a statement, Kardashian expressed her excitement about joining the project, saying: ​​“My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy—it’s about people. I’ve learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. The Fear of 13 is that story. It’s a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris’s wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for twenty years. I couldn't be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight.”

The producers of The Fear of 13 stated: “The message this play carries with it is urgent and we welcome Ms. Kardashian and her activism to this production and to our Broadway community. The work she has done to shine a much-needed light on criminal justice reform is exemplary and we are proud to be collaborating with her.”

Best known for her family reality television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian's advocacy efforts have been highlighted in Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, a documentary she produced about her work to secure release for unfairly sentenced inmates. She also played a pivotal role in the passage of the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill signed into law in 2018. The Fear of 13 marks her first Broadway producing credit.

As previously announced, the production is also partnerning with the Innocence Project, whose mission is to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions and create fair, compassionate and equitable systems of justice for everyone.

Based on the documentary of the same name, The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, the first person sentenced to death in Pennsylvania to be exonerated by DNA evidence. The show stars Adrien Brody as Yarris and Tessa Thompson as prison volunteer Jacki. After a sold-out run in the West End, The Fear of 13 began previews at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre on March 19. Written by Lindsey Ferrentino, the play is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

Get tickets to The Fear of 13!